Remember, we are all immigrants

Fellow immigrants, we are all in this together, and the more we pull together, the quicker we will get the job done. Look for ways to enjoy the differences that others bring to our lives rather than fear or demean them.

For each of us, there was an ancestor who came here seeking a better life. Remember that, and help those who came more recently to do the same as if they, too, were a family member.

Byron Hopewell

King George