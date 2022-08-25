Letter: Remembering the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair

Remembering the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair

Having been to the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair several times to enjoy and volunteer some community hours, I saw a lot of different home baked goods, vegetables, crafts, and much sewing to be done, with different ribbons on the projects that were entered.

All in all, the fair was a fun, entertaining and an excellent experience to see the many things that one can do. The other thing that I really enjoy is volunteering my time with master gardening and helping those who are really interested in gardening and learning to plant and grow.

Another way that helps me is giving the correct answer to the question that the person wants to know. If I can’t answer it, I refer them to the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service at the Rowser Building. This gives me the confidence that if I don’t know, the person who is at the extension center can better help them.

To remember the 2022 Fredericksburg Agriculture Fair, I walked around the fair and went to one of the booths and purchased a commemorative mug that I will use to fill up with water to help keep me hydrated during the summer heat.

I am already thinking of the many homemade goodies and homegrown goodies for next year. I enjoyed the fair and look forward for the next.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford