LETTER: Remove all Confederate street names in city

Remove all Confederate street names in city

A short while ago, I brought up the issue of Confederate street names with my neighbors in the Idlewild subdivision. Now that the Virginia General Assembly has voted to rename Jefferson Davis Highway, I suggested it’s time for us to reconsider our street names as well, many of which were named for Confederate generals.

A number of other streets in the city also have Confederate names.

Many of my neighbors agreed that it’s past time for these Confederate street names to be changed. Why on earth would we want to continue honoring those who fought to defend slavery and white supremacy?

In 1861, Georgia’s Alexander Stephens, the newly-elected vice president of the Confederacy, assured a crowd that the Confederate government rested on the “great truth” that “the negro is not equal to the white man; that … subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition.”

Stephens bragged that the Confederate government “is the first, in the history of the world, based on this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”