Letter: Remove history from curriculum so white kids don't feel bad

Remove history from curriculum so white kids don’t feel bad

Our new parental choice governor banned Critical Race Theory, a university-level theory that isn’t taught in Virginia. The idea is that divisive topics may not be taught. “Divisive” isn’t clearly defined, but we can use our imaginations. We don’t want our children to “feel bad” based on the actions of their ancestors.

Think about this:

1619: Africans were brought to Virginia, setting off over 200 years of an economy based on slave labor in parts of the U.S. Can’t teach it. White kids may feel bad.

1700s: Many Founding Fathers were slave owners. Their slave ownership can’t be acknowledged. Can’t teach it. White kids may feel bad.

1600s-1800s: Westward expansion had a devastating effect on native peoples. Can’t teach it. White kids may feel bad.

Mid 1800s: The institution of slavery was so divisive it ended in civil war. The battles and “heritage” can be addressed but not the impact slavery had on enslaved people and their descendants. Can’t teach it. White kids may feel bad.