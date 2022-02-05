Letter: Remove history from curriculum so white kids don't feel bad

Remove history from curriculum so white kids don’t feel bad
Our new parental choice governor banned Critical Race Theory, a university-level theory that isn’t taught in Virginia. The idea is that divisive topics may not be taught. “Divisive” isn’t clearly defined, but we can use our imaginations. We don’t want our children to “feel bad” based on the actions of their ancestors.
Think about this:
1619: Africans were brought to Virginia, setting off over 200 years of an economy based on slave labor in parts of the U.S. Can’t teach it. White kids may feel bad.
1700s: Many Founding Fathers were slave owners. Their slave ownership can’t be acknowledged. Can’t teach it. White kids may feel bad.
1600s-1800s: Westward expansion had a devastating effect on native peoples. Can’t teach it. White kids may feel bad.
Mid 1800s: The institution of slavery was so divisive it ended in civil war. The battles and “heritage” can be addressed but not the impact slavery had on enslaved people and their descendants. Can’t teach it. White kids may feel bad.
1870—mid 1900s: Reconstruction resulted in Jim Crow and other discriminatory laws. Can’t teach it. White kids may feel bad.
World War II: Japanese internment camps were legalized. African Americans who served were denied benefits afforded to whites who served in the same war. Can’t teach it. White kids may feel bad.
1950s-60s: Civil Rights Movement: African Americans fought for equal rights, often ending in lynchings and other violence. Massive resistance kept Virginia’s public schools segregated for years. Can’t teach it. White kids may feel bad.
Our new parental choice governor is launching a tip line for parents to report teachers who teach divisive topics, placing our public school teachers directly in the crosshairs.
Why not remove history from the curriculum rather than teach lies through omission? Virginia, you’ve been duped.
Rebecca Murray
Spotsylvania