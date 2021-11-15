Letter: Remove offensive books, but don't burn them

Remove offensive books, but don’t burn them

Whoa, simmer down now. Yes, some things we read can be degrading, filthy, disgusting, inappropriate, nauseating, unfit for consumption by minors. But burning them? I don’t think so. Want to become more like the Nazis, the Communists or the Marxists or other societies that would erase thought? Please don’t.

Yes, take them out of the library and perhaps look and see what’s really in them. If they have literary value (and you will know), keep them to one side, and allow young men and women to read them with parental consent. The others deemed too far gone in your judgment, please place them in some storage and remove them from the school library. Please don’t burn books.

Reason: Our country allows free speech. You can say or write anything you want. If you go too far and threaten harm, then you will break the law and suffer the consequences. The rights of those authors need protection just as well as our children. Those books do not need to be stored in our schools. Please don’t adopt the actions of totalitarian, Marxist or Communist regimes. If you do, I know where you can buy some brown or black uniforms and hobnail boots. Your uniforms will more reflect your actions.

Fred Coppell

Falmouth