Letter: Removing statues is not the answer

Removing statues

is not the answer

Congratulations to the folks who have convinced the King George Board of Supervisors to remove the Confederate statue in front of their court house. I’m sure the common theme by the advocates for removing the statue was a bullying approach, convincing the supervisors that by not removing the statue they, themselves, are advocates for the brutish and inhumane system of slavery. Mission accomplished.

The statue is not a tattoo that can be erased at will. It is one of many American birthmarks. Few, if any, birthmarks are pretty. Yet, they are all indelible.

My condolences to those King George residents whose ancestors fought valiantly and died in the Civil War for what they were told and believed to be a just cause—the vast majority of whom were not slaveholders, rather, uneducated, young crop farmers who were convinced by powerful politicians and influential business men that they must fight to survive. They were also told that it would be a cake walk and that they would soon return home to their farms as heroes and victors in no time. (Basically, a similar story told by those throughout history when trying to gather fodder for war.)