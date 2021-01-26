LETTER: Rename Route 1 after George Washington

Rename Route 1 after George

Washington

I appreciate Del. Joshua Cole’s effort to rename Jefferson Davis Highway as Emancipation Highway. It has long been time to correct this affront to the people of our state whose ancestors suffered enslavement.

However, it seems to me that this area has been remiss in not already changing the name to recognize our connection to George Washington.

I note that Del. Cole’s bill will not change previously renamed sections of U.S. 1 in other municipalities, and I suggest that the Fredericksburg area respectfully consider George Washington Highway or just Washington Highway in honor of our first president, who grew up here.

Let this location find another way to celebrate emancipation and the brave people who struggled for it for so long.

Elizabeth White

Spotsylvania