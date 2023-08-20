But rent control reduces the supply of affordable housing in the long run, according to economists. In a 1992 poll, 93% of economists agreed that rent control reduces the quantity and quality of housing available.

Mr. Boucher mistakenly said Maryland limits rents, but the state of Maryland doesn't control rents. Its largest county, Montgomery County, does have rent control, though. The results of rent control there are already bad. As a result of the Montgomery County Council's July 18 vote to adopt rent control, several developers are already canceling housing projects in Montgomery County, which will reduce the supply of affordable housing there.