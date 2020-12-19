LETTER: Rep. Good's comments were irresponsible

Rep.-elect Good’s comments on virus were irresponsible

There is nothing good about Rep.-elect Bob Good of Virginia’s sprawling 5th District. At a rally, he recently proclaimed the coronavirus not to be a pandemic. He lauded his supporters as they appeared maskless and cheered him on. He called use of facial coverage “tyranny,” and announced, “It’s a serious virus, but it’s a virus. It’s not a pandemic.”

It is difficult to put into words how contrary to common sense his callous proclamation sounds. Dangerous, foolhardy, irresponsible, frightening come to mind. But ignorant, stupid and frustrating are not far behind.

As a physician, I am outraged by words that put in jeopardy so many lives by rejecting the science that would offer a degree of protection from a pandemic that has killed over 1 million worldwide and more than 300,000 Americans.

Rep.-elect Good considers himself a conservative. Pandemic denial is not conservative. It is not even moral. It puts lives at risk for a lie. It is to be condemned in the strongest terms.

Shame on you, Robert Good—you’re good in name only!

Ronald A. Apter, M.D.

Spotsylvania