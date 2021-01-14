 Skip to main content
LETTER: Rep. Rob Wittman should resign
Rep. Rob Wittman joined the insurrection by objecting to the counting of electoral votes in Pennsylvania. These issues were adjudicated, and each objection failed. His votes say that he does not support our judicial system when that is the remedy.

By his votes, Wittman showed that he believed the lies of Donald Trump, who created the embarrassing Jan. 6 insurrection.

Rob Wittman does not believe in law and order! He is no better than the violent folks who damaged our Capitol. Wittman is not standing by his oath to defendi our Constitution when he votes to support a want-to-be dictator.

Rob Wittman should resign!

Carol Byram

Spotsylvania

