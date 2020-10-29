LETTER: Rep. Spanberger deserves your vote

Rep. Abigail Spanberger deserves your vote

When you run for office, you learn a great deal about your opponent by how they run their campaign. When I ran against Nick Frietas, I based my campaign on truths. When Mr. Frietas was given $500,000 by a far-right libertarian from Illinois, he used it to mount a campaign of smears and lies about me, claiming I would take away guns, raise taxes, support late-term abortions and AOC, and always vote with Gov. Ralph Northam.

I did not take Freitas’ lies personally because God knows my truth. But he is now using these same tactics against Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

Freitas does not respect people who do not agree with him, regardless if they are Democrats or Republicans. He does not believe that working together is what the majority of Americans want from their representatives. This kind of “my way or the highway” thinking has created many of the problems we face in our government today.