LETTER: Rep. Spanberger has done a good job

Rep. Abigail Spanberger has represented the 7th District in Congress well during the last two years—certainly the best I have witnessed during my lengthy residency in the district.

Rep. Spanberger has steadily worked toward fulfilling her objectives as set forth two years ago, reaching across the aisle whenever possible to introduce and support legislation which will keep government spending down, lower drug costs, combat COVID-19 effectively and support needed health care insurance initiatives, plus a myriad of other positive legislative objectives.

Above all, she and her staff respond effectively to all inquiries from citizens of the 7th District, something which had been sadly lacking in the past.

I contacted her office recently with a request regarding the CARES Act stipulations and immediately received a telephone call from her office. Soon after, corrective legislation was submitted by her within a week. Just one example of how she works tirelessly for her constituents.