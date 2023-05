During July 2021, I received a letter from the IRS stating that I owed the IRS over $33,000. I immediately replied to their letter and showed how they had made the mistake. I never heard from the IRS. In January, I contacted Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Within two months, the IRS agreed with me and said I owed nothing. The IRS did nothing for 21 months. Thanks to Spanberger and staff member Shawn Meredith, this has now been resolved.