LETTER: Rep. Wittman failed his constituents

Rep. Wittman failed his constituents

Rob Wittman is a gifted politician. As his constituents know so well, he can really talk. And talk. He can speak a virtual tsunami of words to justify almost anything.

But not this time. Wittman is also a smart man. He knows that Joe Biden won the election. As an honest leader, he could and should have spoken that truth to his constituents, rightly defending the integrity of the election.

Instead, he chose to indulge a minority of them and their Trump-induced fantasies when he joined the effort to challenge Pennsylvania’s electoral college results. His justifications for his actions are not convincing.

He did not lead. He caved. And in the most cynical way, he indulged the delusional beliefs of his right-wing constituents to cement their political loyalty while counting on his colleagues to save democracy.

His actions were craven. Intended or not, he is complicit in the violent lawlessness and insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, which was anathema to our democracy and a threat to our republic.