LETTER: Rep. Wittman has earned re-election

Rep. Rob Wittman has earned re-election

The 2020 elections are approaching and every citizen needs to vote, either absentee or in person. I’m writing in support of the re-election of Rep. Rob Wittman, who represents Virginia’s 1st Congressional District.

The decision to support a specific candidate really boils down to who best can support both your interests and the overall needs of the 1st District. Congressman Wittman regularly engages with all of his constituents throughout his expansive district in a wide variety of forums to better understand their needs.

Wittman has championed the growth of businesses large and small. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee and continues to be very influential as the chairman of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee. He directly influences funding for military bases, stations, and shipyards in the 1st District. All of these provide good high-paying jobs.

Congressman Wittman also serves on the Committee for Natural Resources. He is a strong supporter of environmental efforts throughout the Chesapeake watershed. He has spent a lifetime working to protect and improve the Potomac and Rappahannock river basins.