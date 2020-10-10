LETTER: Rep. Wittman has earned re-election

Rep. Wittman has earned re-election

Good government is based on the concept that our elected legislators be honest, hardworking, responsive, above reproach and committed public servants. I can say without hesitation that Rep. Rob Wittman epitomizes all of those traits.

Rob is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and a strong supporter of our military. He is one of the driving forces behind the 426,722- square-foot Veterans Administration outpatient clinic scheduled to be built in Spotsylvania that will better serve our 42,000+ area veterans.

His proven record as a steward of the environment and his bipartisan work on the passage of America’s Conservation Enhancement Act will facilitate the cleanup of the Chesapeake Bay and our wetlands to ensure their conservation and protection.

Wittman has worked with Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief broadband advisor, Evan Feinman, collaborating with federal, state and local officials to bring high-speed broadband service to rural areas where there is inadequate or no broadband service.

The 1st District runs from Jamestown to Prince William County. Rob Wittman understands the needs of each of the varied localities and works to address those issues.