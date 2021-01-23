LETTER: Rep. Wittman should resign

Rep. Wittman should resign

The affable if undistinguished Rob Wittman, representing Virginia’s 1st District, has ultimately disappointed. Comfortable in Congress while reliably rubber-stamping the Republican agenda, he has leaned over the fence a little too far.

As we now see after the rampage through the U.S. Capitol, politicians leaning ever more into the extremist Trump cult court dire consequences for our republic.

Wittman’s willingness to go along with a specious charade by objecting to lawfully certified Electoral College votes places him squarely in the camp of election deniers. His published explanation for his failed attempt to subvert an election was what schoolboys call a “snow job”: insincere, inaccurate, inadmissible and enabling the very mob that trashed the Capitol.

Now, of course, he’s trying to hold the flag high, encouraging us all to “heal.” But a representative who panders to the most conspiracy-crazed, ill-informed and possibly violent individuals in the 1st District, ignoring or patronizing everyone else, is part of the infection.

Here’s a place to start with the healing, Mr. Wittman: resign.

I. E. Heissenbuttel

Montross