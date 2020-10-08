LETTER: Rep. Wittman's integrity is unassailable

Rep. Wittman’s integrity is unassailable

How can you attempt to discredit the integrity of a man like Rep. Rob Wittman?

The truth is, you can’t.

Two very different narratives have been painted since the final 1st District congressional debate. We have seen one campaign built on truths and tangible evidence for accusations made; and we have seen another campaign built on misinformation, lies, empty promises and unrealistic expectations.

Wittman stood firm against the many lies thrown at him on Sept. 21 and did so with grace as he presented factual evidence to prove the truth. Qasim Rashid, on the other hand, dodged every question and resorted to constant mudslinging to keep the attention off of himself and his lack of answers.

After the debate, I cannot tell you what Rashid stands for or what his plans would be in Congress. He did not say how he would work to implement costly programs like Medicare for All or broadband as a public utility. Instead, he skirted around the issues and chose to spend much of his allotted talking time criticizing the record of Rob Wittman.