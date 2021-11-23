Letter: Repub voters deluded, Dems working to save America

Republican voters deluded, Democrats are working to

save America

While I congratulate the Republicans on their recent victory, I chuckle at their relishing 51 percent as a drubbing of the Democrats, especially when this outcome follows an unbroken pattern that goes back to the 1960s.

Nevertheless, there are important lessons to be learned from this election, the first being that it’s even more proof that Conservatives have zero interest in actual governing. Once again they have rallied around someone with no civic experience, who presented no real policy proposals and whose meager campaign promises involve what look like improper interference in local school and taxing authority.

But conservatives love him because he trashed the Dems. That’s the second lesson: that Conservatives don’t seem to care if their leaders actually govern, they just enjoy demonizing Liberals.

For years, conservative leaders have kept their voters in line not with any effort to improve their lives, but with preposterous fantasies about pornographic Marxist pedophiles who want to take over schools to turn your kids into transgender homosexuals. They seem unduly fixated on other people’s sex lives. I wish I were joking.