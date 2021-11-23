Letter: Repub voters deluded, Dems working to save America

Republican voters deluded, Democrats are working to
save America
While I congratulate the Republicans on their recent victory, I chuckle at their relishing 51 percent as a drubbing of the Democrats, especially when this outcome follows an unbroken pattern that goes back to the 1960s.
Nevertheless, there are important lessons to be learned from this election, the first being that it’s even more proof that Conservatives have zero interest in actual governing. Once again they have rallied around someone with no civic experience, who presented no real policy proposals and whose meager campaign promises involve what look like improper interference in local school and taxing authority.
But conservatives love him because he trashed the Dems. That’s the second lesson: that Conservatives don’t seem to care if their leaders actually govern, they just enjoy demonizing Liberals.
For years, conservative leaders have kept their voters in line not with any effort to improve their lives, but with preposterous fantasies about pornographic Marxist pedophiles who want to take over schools to turn your kids into transgender homosexuals. They seem unduly fixated on other people’s sex lives. I wish I were joking.
Democrats, in the real world, are working diligently to improve employment, ensure access to health care and good education, protect our air and water, fix roads and bridges, and safeguard citizens’ right to vote. They’re trying hard to help out the American people.
Republicans have announced loudly that they have no intention to help the American people, claiming absurdly that any government that helps people must be Communist. I wish I were joking. Meanwhile they’re quietly helping their rich donors get richer, hiding their misdeeds behind mindless, crazy moral accusations and fear mongering. It’s just smoke and mirrors.
It’s a sad situation. And the saddest part is that so many of our fellow Americans are falling for it.
Scott Howson
Fredericksburg