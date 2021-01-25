LETTER: Republic is teetering like a Jenga game

Republic is teetering like a Jenga game

The Senate filibuster is like a modified Jenga game. Each block is a foundational piece in our democratic republic system of government.

The two players are the Republican Party and the Democrat Party. The rules are simple: During each turn, one party has a choice to work together with the other party for the long-term good of the country by leaving the foundations of our healthy government in place, or they can remove a block for short-term political gains and take us one step closer to destruction.

We all know how both parties have sadly played it for far too long and now the whole thing is about to collapse. Only the block labeled “Filibuster” keeps it from crashing down on us, and now it is the Democrats’ turn.

Trump already wanted that filibuster block removed. Do the Democrats now believe that he was right?

Unfortunately, the 1984 methods used by both parties to keep their sheep in their respective flocks have been far too effective. So when the Democrats make the wrong choice, their members will believe it is a beautiful and just decision, and the Republicans will believe the opposite,