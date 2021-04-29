 Skip to main content
LETTER: Republican men are also undervaccinated
“State needs to boost vaccine messaging to younger adults” [April 17] missed a huge opportunity to encourage increasing vaccination rates in the state.

Younger adults are not the only large demographic group resisting vaccination. Only 50 percent of Republican men report they will get the vaccination.

Virginia has four Republican members in the House of Representatives, 18 Republican members of the state Senate, and 45 Republican members of the House of Delegates. They should be doing more to promote vaccinations among their cohorts.

It’s time for these political leaders to show some leadership for the common good. As the article stated, “getting vaccinated matters.”

Rob Rudick

Colonial Beach

