LETTER: Republican Party is imploding

A changed Republican Party is imploding

I am not an old woman, nor am I young. But I can remember a Republican Party that was similar to the Democratic Party in many ways. Often, I’d consider candidates and truly had to decide amongst a few issues because otherwise, there was not much difference existed between them.

There were liberal Republicans, moderate Republicans, and conservative Democrats. Merely voting for the D or the R would not necessarily align you with the ideals you wanted. You had to listen to each candidate.

Now everything has changed. Well, at least the Republican Party has changed. No more can moderate, and I daresay liberal, voices claim to speak for their party.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., tried and nearly lost her position as third-ranking Republican when she suggested that the president’s efforts to stir up an insurrection was impeachable. Now people like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speak for the party.

People who are on the fringe, who believe in conspiracy theories, who support Trump and his many lies—especially the big lie about the election being stolen.