LETTER: Republicans are the real dividers

Congressional Republicans are real dividers

In response to Mr. Powell’s letter [“Biden voters are to blame for state of union,” Oct. 24], his comments did not surprise me. What does surprise me was that he did not blame President Biden for climate change, poverty, the forest fires in California and racism.

I hope those who read Mr. Powell’s letter realize his comments are ridiculous. It is the Republicans in Congress who have continually fought against President Biden’s agenda, and who refused to pass voting rights and infrastructure bills to repair roads and bridges.

I am sure Mr. Powell is one of those conservative Republicans who believe separating children from immigrant parents and putting them in cages was very acceptable. I am sure he believes ex-President Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, and that those who stormed our Capitol are patriots.

If you believe him, President Biden must be the devil and the 73-plus million people who voted for him must be the devil’s disciples.