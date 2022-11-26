Letter: Republicans are their own worst enemy

The good news is the Republicans control the House of Representatives and now can bury the hatchet.

The bad news is they want to bury it in each other.

Even so, they can now get down to the serious business of investigating Hunter Biden and Anthony Fauci and impeaching Joe Biden and Merrick Garland.

Their previous successes spur them on. They spent three years investigating Benghazi, including grilling then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who testified for 11 hours without needing a subpoena. This did nothing more than add measurable levels of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.

Special Council John Durham spent three years and millions of dollars investigating the FBI. His costly labors gave birth to a mouse.

But the need to investigate still exists.

Rep. Jim Jordan, known for his angry-faced dispensing of alternate facts, will preside. His trademark appearance in shirtsleeves lends populist credence to his words. But he is not enough.

In order to counter Merrick Garland's choice of Jack Smith (who?) to act as special council, the Republicans need one of their own. They need a man who will bring their work to the conclusion it deserves. A man whose experience and credentials cannot be underestimated.

I speak of none other than Inspector Jacques Clouseau.

Ron Apter

Spotsylvania