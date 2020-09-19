LETTER: Republicans duped me four years ago

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Republicans duped me four years ago

I am ashamed to admit that four years ago, I fell for the fantasy that the Republican Party had nominated a slate of honorable, honest, patriotic candidates to govern our great country.

Four years of constant lies, hateful speech designed to divide us as a people and from our allies, and top-down corruption have proven to any thinking person that we were all grievously misled.

The old saying, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me,” is well worth remembering by all true Americans this year.

Robert Freeman

Spotsylvania