 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Republicans duped me four years ago
0 comments

LETTER: Republicans duped me four years ago

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Republicans duped me four years ago

I am ashamed to admit that four years ago, I fell for the fantasy that the Republican Party had nominated a slate of honorable, honest, patriotic candidates to govern our great country.

Four years of constant lies, hateful speech designed to divide us as a people and from our allies, and top-down corruption have proven to any thinking person that we were all grievously misled.

The old saying, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me,” is well worth remembering by all true Americans this year.

Robert Freeman

Spotsylvania

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert