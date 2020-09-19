LETTER: Republicans duped me four years ago

Republicans duped me four years ago
I am ashamed to admit that four years ago, I fell for the fantasy that the Republican Party had nominated a slate of honorable, honest, patriotic candidates to govern our great country.
Four years of constant lies, hateful speech designed to divide us as a people and from our allies, and top-down corruption have proven to any thinking person that we were all grievously misled.
The old saying, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me,” is well worth remembering by all true Americans this year.
Robert Freeman
Spotsylvania
