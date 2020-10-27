LETTER: Republicans' lies have me worried

Donald Trump and the Republicans have been putting on a really big show. Their whole approach is composed of flags, red hats, loud music, yelling, jumping up and down, attacking opponents and great big smiles. However, this razzmatazz is meant to cover up what has happened to the country in the past four years and to provide cloud cover for what we can expect from them in the next four years.

Trump’s fervent followers have faithfully followed the propagandized approaches provided to them, including many of the untrue statements which have appeared in The Free Lance–Star letters to the editor. They use words and phrases such as “socialism” and “Big Brother” against their opponents, and talk about guns and God. In their discussions, they bypass who the president is as a person and how the country is so upset with itself and drifting away from the Constitution and democracy.

No mention is made of the thousands who have died from the coronavirus, the great increase of natural disasters, and how the rest of the world no longer views the U.S. as the best place to live.