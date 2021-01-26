 Skip to main content
LETTER: Republicans must face the consequences
We were standing in a row before a diminutive, solemn-faced general. “Who broke the window?”

“Not I,” said the youngest. “Not I,” said the middle child. “George did it,” said the oldest.

While George didn’t exist, he always got blamed in our family when no one would own up to any misdeeds. The “general” (my mother) once told our highly-decorated and often absent father: “You may be a colonel in the Army, but you are a PFC in this house.”

Her discipline was sharp, but fair, with an emphasis on truth above all. Mom made us pay the consequences for our lies or misdeeds.

Going through Facebook after the assault on America’s house of government, I noted friends who are Trump supporters saying that “ANTIFA did it,” or “radical people from the left did it.”

We all know whose words and actions led up to this unbelievable, yet not surprising attack on America—Donald Trump, the people in government such as Rep. Rob Wittman, and some media who continually spewed lies to the good people of America who wanted to believe their leaders.

And so we see the result of lies being allowed to run rampant without consequences. These perpetrators should be removed from office or censored in a public shaming.

Our leaders need to follow the example set by my mom, who was a staunch Republican. Truth and consequences in America need to return as core values and must be applied to the leaders who encouraged Americans to assault their own country.

Julie Kay

Fredericksburg

