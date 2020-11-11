LETTER: Republicans need to grow up

Republicans just need to grow up

For four years, we have put up with a president who regularly debases, defames, mocks and belittles his political opponents, members of the media, even members of his own party and members of his cabinet.

He has focused his withering derision on foreign nations and allied heads of state. And now members of his administration and congressional Republicans won’t acknowledge, much less congratulate, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris because they are worried about “upsetting” the president, or, worse, “hurting his feelings.”

Grow up people. Get over it.

I raised my sons through the terrible twos, adolescence and their teen years, so I know a temper tantrum when I see one: “No, son, you didn’t eat your dinner, so you don’t get any dessert”; “No, son, you didn’t finish your homework, so you can’t borrow the car and go out tonight.”

Guess what? They got over it, and now they are grown men behaving as adults.

No, Mr. President, you didn’t win the election, so you don’t get a second term.

Michael McCay

Stafford