Letter: Republicans responsible for pain our area felt this week
Letter: Republicans responsible for pain our area felt this week

Last week, hundreds of thousands of people across Virginia and the D.C. area got a small taste of things to come.

Virtually all scientists who study climate warn us that extreme weather events—blizzards, fires, hurricanes, tornadoes—are likely to increase in frequency and severity. Power outages are our future, and the future is already here.

The sane response would be to invest in public infrastructure to prepare for this near certainty. But Republican politicians resist such action if it means raising taxes, even slightly, on the wealthy. How long should the rest of us put up with that?

Tony Reichhardt

Stafford

