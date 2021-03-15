LETTER: Republicans should've supported COVID relief bill

Republicans should’ve supported virus relief bill

Our Congressman Rob Wittman voted against the Democratic COVID relief bill that President Biden signed into law, as did every other Republican. This is his statement;

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have been clear that any relief funding must be temporary, targeted, and directly tied to COVID-19. It should come as no surprise I voted against the Democrats’ Partisan Reconciliation Package as it fails all three criteria.

This is part of that relief bill:

Direct payments of $1,400 per person for low- and middle-income households, plus $1,400 per dependent, including older teenagers and adult dependents;

Extended unemployment assistance into September;

Funding for mental health resources specifically for frontline health care providers;

Expanded Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit to provide aid to low-income workers and families, benefitting more than 1.5 million Virginian children, including lifting 85,000 Virginian children out of poverty;

$20 billion to improve vaccine distribution; .