Letter: Republicans stubbornly block all solutions to mass murder

GOP stubbornly block all solutions to mass murder

Some have labeled the latest school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as unbelievable or inconceivable. Unfortunately, it is now, in this country, inevitable. This will not be the last time. There will be another and another until something is done. Some have said the problem is mental health. We have mental health issues in this country, but other countries have them as well. What no other civilized country in the world has, though, is mass murder on an industrial scale.

Some would say if only there were more guards or if teachers and administrators had more guns then the shooters could be stopped. There was an armed guard at the grocery store in Buffalo. He was killed because the shooter had body armor and an AR-15. The shooter in Uvalde was being pursued by police and still managed to enter the school. He was wearing body armor and had an AR-15. More guns would not have stopped these shooters. In what normal country could an 18-year-old man purchase two AR-15 assault rifles and 375 rounds of ammo without question before he reaches the age where he can consume alcohol? Weapons’ only real purpose is to kill people.

One group stubbornly blocks all solutions to this mass murder. They are Republican politicians. They retreat into their position that any gun law is off limits. Asking them to show courage and challenge this view is like asking a leopard to change its spots. They are pathetic. The only way to pass reasonable gun laws to save lives is to vote out Republican officeholders at both the state and federal level. Think of the children in Uvalde when you vote this November.

Michael Spragins

Stafford