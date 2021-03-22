LETTER: Republicans voted against the pork

Republicans voted against pork in relief bill

In his March 16 letter [“Republicans should’ve supported COVID relief bill”] Donald Lauer was well intentioned when he listed all the immediate COVID relief that was in the Democratic Party-led bill.

Poor Donald drank all the “kool aid” and more that our local representative, two senators and the media put out relative to this gigantic $1.9 trillion package.

I don’t know what party Lauer belongs to, but he was very critical of Congressman Rob Wittman and the Republicans for voting against the bill. But they, in their wisdom, looked at all the pork added on and considered all the money left over from the original COVID relief package and where we stood on the budget, and voted their conscience.

Before the bill passed, 10 of the Republicans went to the president and tried to work with him to get a little pork fat cut off, but he refused. What can you do in a case like that?