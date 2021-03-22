LETTER: Republicans voted against the pork

Republicans voted against pork in relief bill
In his March 16 letter [“Republicans should’ve supported COVID relief bill”] Donald Lauer was well intentioned when he listed all the immediate COVID relief that was in the Democratic Party-led bill.
Poor Donald drank all the “kool aid” and more that our local representative, two senators and the media put out relative to this gigantic $1.9 trillion package.
I don’t know what party Lauer belongs to, but he was very critical of Congressman Rob Wittman and the Republicans for voting against the bill. But they, in their wisdom, looked at all the pork added on and considered all the money left over from the original COVID relief package and where we stood on the budget, and voted their conscience.
Before the bill passed, 10 of the Republicans went to the president and tried to work with him to get a little pork fat cut off, but he refused. What can you do in a case like that?
The last administration was willing to negotiate and their bipartisan COVID relief bill passed overwhelmingly. Now we have two senators and a representative running around touting how great this bill is so they and the new president can score political points while the people of Virginia are left paying for the pork that represented 90 percent of the bill.
Don’t you just love these kind of politicians?
Don’t worry. They, in combination with the media, will do the same thing with the so-called “Equality Act” and the proposed “infrastructure bill.” That’s life when you trust these slick politicians.
You see, even our gas bill has gone up 50 cents per gallon since the election, and we have hoards of illegal aliens to take care of now. Welcome, anyone new, to the “Great Blue State” of Virginia.
Mitch Fournet
Spotsylvania