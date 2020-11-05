LETTER: Republicans were not wearing masks at the polls

Republicans were not wearing masks at Spotsy polls

I didn’t appreciate the Republican Committee of Spotsylvania passing out campaign fliers at the polls Tuesday while not wearing masks and not social distancing.

Everywhere in Spotsy, people are making sacrifices to try and keep themselves and their families safe.

If the Republicans want to hold super-spreader events among themselves, they are welcome to them. But don’t inflict COVID risk on innocent voters.

Dorothy Miller

Spotsylvania