Letter: Republicans who support Trump unfit to serve

Republicans who support Trump are unfit to serve

The justice department quietly served a subpoena on former President Trump, and he loudly announced to the world that the FBI “raided” his house. The most deplorable thing to me was the immediate response of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and some other Republicans before any of them knew for sure what happened.

Good leaders keep a cool head, gather all the facts before making public statements, especially knowing their words could help incite violence. Youngkin proved clearly he is not a leader but a follower. Someone more worried about his party than his country’s security.

Despite his initial statement, Trump knew he had been requested to return the classified materials he had taken out of the White House many times.

In June, one of his lawyers signed a statement stating all materials had been turned over in June. When it became clear that was untrue, a subpoena was obtained. One of his lawyers was present at the house in Florida during the search as well. Trump and his lawyers had copies of the subpoena and all the paperwork and could have released them at any time.

The top secret and higher-level documents stored carelessly in Trump’s house shocked me as they should any American who cares more about their country than any party.

I ask how much money is all that information worth on the worldwide market? Why did Trump even want it? A leader, in either party, federal or state level who does not put the security of this country above the next election is not fit to serve in any capacity.

Sorry, I don’t feel that someone who would attack the best investigative agency in the world to protect a man who called Nazis “good people” cares in the least about our democratic form of government.

Nancy Cronk

Spotsylvania