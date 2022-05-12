Letter: Republicans, Youngkin are a plague on commonwealth

Republicans, Youngkin bring a plague on us

A plague is descending upon the people in Virginia as Gov. Youngkin has quietly begun his program to eliminate our present way of life and install restrictive policies that will lead to the eventual loss of the freedoms we cherish.

Youngkin’s first major thrust toward removal of our rights was the vetoing of 26 bipartisan bills, including those which passed the House and Senate unanimously.

These include bills that would protect crime victims, end predatory debt collection, protect living organ donors, reform the Virginia Employment Commission and enhance data privacy as well as other consumer protections.

And make no mistake, Gov. Youngkin and Virginia Republicans stand ready to “go on offense” and criminalize abortion here in Virginia, which is the most serious attack on women’s rights in our lifetime.

The governor and his entire party are arrogantly beginning processes aimed at eventually giving them the power to place themselves in the position of being able to dictate our lives forever.

Other states are aggressively moving forward toward this goal, where the right to vote is being reduced, bit by bit, toward obliteration.

In these states, they have ripped, from the hands of the public, access to the processes that would ensure a valid election.

All of this they do under the pretexts and lies that voter fraud is forcing them to make these terrible changes “for the good of the people.” The effects of these growing restrictions are being felt by everyone in those states, including those in their own party.

It will be too late for all Virginians if Youngkin’s party gets the majority of seats in the House and Senate in these upcoming elections. The road back from that horror and to the way of life we have enjoyed will be very long, hard, and rocky.

Jack Mounts

Stafford