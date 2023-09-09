Republicans claim to believe in the integrity of elections, but how serious are they when it comes to their own? Like Del. Buddy Fowler, who chose to run for the newly formed 59th District House of Delegates seat.

While he may claim to reside within the new 59th district as required by the Virginia Constitution, article IV, Section 4, that’s not the case.

He is claiming residency at a cottage in a wedding venue owned by his legislative aide and has already cast a vote in the 2022 election at this address.

If it is not, then he has already broken the law.

The residents of the 59th District deserve a person with integrity, respect for the law and who lives in the district he or she is representing. This is why I am requesting that state authorities investigate whether Mr. Fowler has broken the law.

Jon Taylor

Louisa