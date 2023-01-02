Letter: Response to abortion bans editorial

As a woman, who I define as a human with the potential to conceive and bear a child, I find the opinion from the Charlottesville Daily Progress, reprinted in The Free Lance–Star, concerning abortion bans bringing legal consequences, an enlightened article on the many problems women have these days concerning their health.

The main point seems to be that it’s mostly men making legal decisions for women’s bodies. I prefer to look back on how we got to this contentious point. It may not be a popular thought these days, but it’s what changed society and has led to the perceived need for abortion on demand, a lack of respect for marriage and responsibility of fathers in many ways.

In 1972, contraception pills became widely and legally available to women, and in 1973, abortion became legal. The moral character of women changed. Women and men could engage in sexual play inside and outside the bonds of marriage without thinking about unwanted pregnancy, and there was a way to rid yourself of the problem. Couple this with the ability to procreate without intercourse using artificial insemination, and we eliminate the need for a responsible man (defined as a human who has the potential to produce sperm). The character of men changed too. They now didn’t have to worry about being caught up in the responsibilities of fathering a child.

And we come to where we are now: fatherless children and mothers aborting children without thinking of them as anything but an insult to their body. Sad isn’t it?

Heidi Watson

Locust Grove