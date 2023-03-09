Let's start improving our schools by being responsible adults. We are currently facing increased violence in our schools, achievement gaps and higher levels and numbers of student trauma. I can tell you as an experienced educator that cellphone use is a major contributor to all three problems.

Cellphones are reducing student learning. My most recent example was watching an algebra class last week beginning the most important topic of the course. Walking by the class I viewed seven students switching their attention from the lesson to their cellphones.

Cellphones coordinate violence. I was injured last year when breaking up two students fighting. I aggravated it when the second set of students was summoned to join the fight from phones. They appeared from all directions to join the fight. This is a common outcome in our schools today.

This year, I am teaching freshmen students for the first time in years. The emotional devastation, especially among the girls, was shocking to me. I made more referrals to the school social worker about these classes, than I have made in the previous four years for all my classes. Our social worker is currently overwhelmed.

There have always been responsible and irresponsible parents. I guess this will always be true. The difference today is in our schools, we don't have the will to be the back-up parent anymore. We need parents to get back to parenting to make our schools work for our learners and keep everyone safe.

Charles Leighton

Ruther Glen