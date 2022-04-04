Letter: resubmission History is repeating on Russian border

History is repeating itself on Russian border

A photo accompanying “Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion” [Feb. 13] shows a banner that reads “Ukrainians will resist.” On a Jan. 27 morning news report, a Ukrainian was asked if they expected help. He said, “We’re not expecting help fighting. We just need the tools to defend ourselves.”

This echoes a quote from the Finnish historian Wolf Halsti in “A Frozen Hell, The Russo–Finnish Winter War of 1939–40” by William Trotter, 1991: “The tactical situation in and of itself is not hopeless! Only the means to deal with it are lacking! If only we had some heavy weapons! Those poor bastards from Turku! … I wonder if they know whose fault this mess really is? What a pleasure it would be to form a battalion out of politicians and bureaucrats and then order them to make such an attack, without the tanks and artillery their stupidity has deprived us of today!!”

The Finns, outnumbered and outgunned, fought the Russians. The outcome was preordained. They fought them to a bloody standstill—to a peace agreement and ceasefire.

Putin has invaded. The Ukrainians are resisting. The cost, we are unfortunately seeing, is bloody. The outcome is preordained. The Ukrainians can only make it as costly as the Finns did so that Putin will stop (as Stalin did). Then use his overwhelming might to dictate terms.

Unfortunately, I fear we will concede to his terms.

William M. Santina

Spotsylvania