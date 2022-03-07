Letter: resubmission Use of fossil fuels has lead to wildfires and severe hurricanes 202108xx

Fossil fuels lead

to wildfires and severe hurricanes

In 1958, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) established the Atmospheric Baseline Observatory on Mauna Loa in the Hawaiian Islands.

The person most responsible for this observatory was Charles David Keeling, a geophysicist with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at U.C. San Diego.

The purpose of this observatory is to monitor increases in the concentration of carbon dioxide, the most prevalent anthropocentric greenhouse gas in our atmosphere.

In 1958, a concentration of 312 parts per million (ppm) was recorded. Since then, the rise has been steadily increasing to 411 ppm in October of 2020. Interestingly, the rate of increase drops a bit each year in late spring, when plant growth above the equator consumes large amounts of carbon dioxide in their growth cycle.

The most significant aspect of the rise in carbon dioxide is that it is pronounced, and it is continuous. We are experiencing the highest global temperatures since 1880. These high temperatures were evident this past year in the immense forest fires in California and Australia. Concurrently, warming ocean waters have caused more abundant and more deadly hurricanes. The future prospect is for even greater worsening of worldwide climate.

Unquestionably, the increase in carbon dioxide is related to burning fossil fuels in our power generating plants and in our vehicles. The burning of hydrocarbon in oil, gas, and coal will not end soon, although the recent stockholder uprising against the directors of such oil giants as Exxon, Shell, and Chevron are welcome sights that the fossil fuel companies are being stressed to seek sustainable sources of clean energy with the aim of eliminating burning fossil fuel.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania