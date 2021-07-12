LETTER: Return park road to smooth asphalt

Return park road

to smooth asphalt

According to the National Park Service, “chip-sealing” deteriorated sections of Fredericksburg Battlefield’s Lee Drive will begin the week of July 22.

I am grateful for all that the NPS accomplishes to maintain this hallowed ground, but these repairs will make Lee Drive “unsuitable for bicyclists for at least three months.”

Prior to its first chip-seal in 2012 to slow down traffic, Lee Drive had a smooth surface, which was much more suitable for bicycling and other activities.

NPS’ Healthy Parks Healthy People “works to advance the fact that all parks—urban and wildland— are cornerstones of people’s physical, mental, and spiritual health, social well-being, and sustainability of the planet.”

Restoring Lee Drive to its original, smooth condition embraces the Healthy Parks initiative, while still safely preserving the park’s mission of preservation and education.

William Long

Fredericksburg