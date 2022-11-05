Letter: Return Spanberger to Congress

The differences between Republican Yesli Vega and Democrat Abigail Spanberger, candidates for Congress in the 7th District, are stark. I hope all voters will take a close look at their qualifications, level of experience, positions, and attitudes.

Vega is a first-term member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors who has worked as a law enforcement officer.

Spanberger has served four years as the 7th District congresswoman. Her prior experience is that of a U.S. Postal Inspector and CIA agent.

Spanberger is known as Virginia’s most bipartisan congressional representative, and the fifth most bipartisan in the Congress. As a centrist, Spanberger has worked to reduce costs in a responsible way. Among her endorsers is the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

In contrast, Vega has taken hardline right-wing positions. She has defended the insurrectionists at the Capitol, she wants to shut down immigration though her own parents were immigrants, and she believes all abortions must be banned. For Vega, no intervention should be taken even to save the life of the mother.

She rejects President Biden’s plan to reduce student loan debt, even though she and her husband had, in the past, declared bankruptcy for medical and student loan debt.

Adopting the Republican Party line, Vega wants to cut federal spending, such as for Medicare and Social Security, and says she would even close down the government to do it. She has stated she would vote to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, even though it is lowering medical, pharmaceutical, and energy costs for the voters of the 7th District.

I believe 7th District voters are very fortunate to have Abigail Spanberger representing them and they need to return her to Congress!

Mildred Vittoria

Stafford