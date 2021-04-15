LETTER: Rev. Blizzard for delegate in the 99th

Rev. Blizzard for delegate in the 99th

I am endorsing Rev. Linwood Blizzard as the best candidate for delegate from the 99th District. He is a superbly qualified candidate who will represent the interests of all people in the Northern Neck of Virginia.

As pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Heathsville, the Rev. Blizzard has long been a community advocate who makes sure that the needs of our citizens are met.

Dr. Blizzard has served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Neck and been an active member of commissions to support both justice and social justice, including the committee for interracial conversations for Northumberland and Lancaster counties.

He also teaches calculus at Northumberland High School. He is a strong advocate for STEM education in our schools.

I have watched Dr. Blizzard be an active Democrat in our community since his arrival in the area. This is not just fly-by-night advocacy in order to garner votes. This has been solid, committed advocacy for the citizens of the 99th for a sustained period of time. His commitment to his values of family and community is deep-seated and true. He is in it for the long haul.