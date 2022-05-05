 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Revoking Roe V. Wade will enslave women

Revoking Roe v. Wade will enslave women

During the more than 300-year history of our nation, there are some stand-out events. Beginning with the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote: All men are created equal … life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Then, after a horrible Civil War, Abraham Lincoln wrote the Emancipation Proclamation. Then, we fought World War II to free enslaved nations.

More recently, our Supreme Court made abortion a human right in Roe v. Wade.

Today, perhaps next week, the Supreme Court may revoke Roe and basically enslave the women of our nation into carrying a pregnancy to conclusion, regardless of the circumstances that brought about that pregnancy.

Why is it that men have this inert tendency to enslave their fellow humans? Republican leaders will not provide assistance of any kind to the mother. Should the Republican, male dominated Supreme Court revoke the 50-year-old Roe decision, then in the words of David A. Kaplan, the court will indeed be “the most dangerous branch” of our government.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania

