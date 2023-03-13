Regarding the recent Free Lance–Star article about park usage fees, on average, over the past 40 years, two persons a year have drowned in the area from First Drop to Old Mill/Falmouth Beach. Stafford and Fredericksburg have both invested some serious money in swiftwater rescue gear, rigid hull inflatable boats, and diver and boat crew training. Underwater coms and echolocation gear have also been purchased. Usually, unfortunately, river incidents result in a recovery, not a rescue.

Signage has been placed along the river to inform of dangers and that personal flotation devices are a good idea, and a life ring and rescue throw bag are (were?) located immediately behind the picnic shelter. Free PFDs have also been passed out. I observed a lady using the line from the throw bag to secure her pit bull while it was swimming in the river … good idea. Safety, rescues and recoveries are not free, either.