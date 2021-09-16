LETTER: River Road intersection needs traffic circle

River Road intersection

needs traffic circle

I live in the Ferry Farm/White Oak area of Stafford County, and I started a petition (chng.it/zBz6RxX2TV) to ask VDOT to change its plans at the Chatham Bridge/River Road intersection.

As of right now, VDOT is making it so that anyone who uses River Road as an alternative route to avoid the heavy traffic at the Falmouth light and the section of State Route 218 will be forced to make more traffic in this area—or be forced to turn to go into downtown Fredericksburg, causing more traffic there.

Not only that, but the people who live in my area and use Pratt Park will no longer be able to use this park and then go home without driving through downtown.

I emailed Kelly Hannon, communications manager of VDOT’s Fredericksburg district, and received an email back saying that there is no room for a roundabout. But I find this to be untrue by just looking at some of the small roundabouts throughout Spotsylvania County, like the one in front of the Spotsylvania Mall.

I sent a reply back to her and received the same email back, making me think that it is an automated email account.