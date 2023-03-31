It was not surprising to read about the recent fatal auto accident on River Road ( "Fiery crash kills sisters in Spotsy," March 14). River Road between Bragg Road and Route 3 can be very dangerous due to the number of drivers who habitually cross the center line going through the numerous blind curves on that road.

The double yellow lines need to be milled and raised reflectors installed to provide audible and felt warning to inattentive drivers who inadvertently cross the line, and especially to discourage reckless drivers from deliberately taking an inside line on the curves. This is a head-on collision waiting to happen. My condolences to the family of the two sisters who lost their lives, and I hope the county and VDOT take action to improve the safety of this particular roadway.