 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Riverfront Park must have public restroom facilities
0 comments

LETTER: Riverfront Park must have public restroom facilities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Riverfront Park must have public restroom facilities

The upcoming opening of the Riverfront Park on Sophia Street is a welcomed and long-awaited event.

But I ask that Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw take the initiative and pursue unobligated funding and COVID federal funding for the purpose of modifying the current contract to immediately undertake construction of necessary restroom facilities somehow left out of the original contract.

These required facilities are a must have, and action is required to make them a reality.

This park must have restrooms and the required resources to ensure they remain sanitary and available for public use.

Steve D’Lugos

Fredericksburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert