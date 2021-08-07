LETTER: Riverfront Park must have public restroom facilities

Riverfront Park must have public restroom facilities

The upcoming opening of the Riverfront Park on Sophia Street is a welcomed and long-awaited event.

But I ask that Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw take the initiative and pursue unobligated funding and COVID federal funding for the purpose of modifying the current contract to immediately undertake construction of necessary restroom facilities somehow left out of the original contract.

These required facilities are a must have, and action is required to make them a reality.

This park must have restrooms and the required resources to ensure they remain sanitary and available for public use.

Steve D’Lugos

Fredericksburg