Letter: Riverside is a gem

Riverside is a gem
On Aug. 3, our large group went to see “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.
I have seen many, many plays at dinner theaters, and by far, this was the most amazing performance I have ever seen. Each cast member brought their character to life with not only their acting, but with their mannerisms and facial expressions. My attention was held from the beginning of the play until the end of the play. I could not wait to see what would happen next!
The cast and play were equal to any show I have seen on Broadway. May I suggest to your readers, if they have not experienced this gem of a dinner theater, do go. You will not be disappointed.
Patricia Gates
Saint Leonard, Maryland