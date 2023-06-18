It has one of the best bands of 'Jacob's Sons' that I have ever seen, including the film version with Donny Osmond. Each son's personality exudes energy even when they're not speaking because of their varied facial expressions to Andrew Lloyd Webber's dialogue and song.

The lighting technicolor is amazing and best seen in Tier 2. Upfront stage right, cool scene with the photographer's camera in how quickly the cast can get into position for the photo. And cast? Wow! Surprises too in Director Patrick A'Hearn's decisions to cast a few characters. Then, I'm biased. My 10-year-old grandson is in the Children's Ensemble, and I wait around, sipping on my 'Cocktail of Many Colors,' watching for the appearance of some Ishmaelites trekking in with their camel. Summer fun for all ages. Ticket discounts? Just ask. The show is open through July 9. Go! Go! Go! —Joseph!